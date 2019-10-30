Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
Sarah (Waldron) Hamlin


1929 - 2019
Sarah (Waldron) Hamlin Obituary
Hamlin, Sarah (Waldron)
Sarah (Waldron) Hamlin, 90, departed this life on October 27, 2019. She was lovingly cared for by her children Glenn Hamlin and Virginia Jones, who lived locally. Glenn was faithful to keep her room seasonally decorated and Virginia held her hand as she peacefully passed away. Sarah was born on April 10, 1929 in Providence, Rhode Island to her parents, William and Lenora (Rice) Waldron. She graduated from Central High School, was a homemaker for many years, and later worked as an Executive Assistant for the Providence Health Centers.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 58 years, Charles W. Hamlin Sr., her eldest son Charles (Chipper) Hamlin, Jr., and her siblings: Orville Waldron, Charles Waldron, Nora Butler, Hannah Mathews and Albert Waldron.
Sarah leaves to cherish her life and legacy seven children: Roy (Betty), Virginia Jones (Russell), David, Robert (Karen Nary, special friend), Lori Bias (Greg), Glenn and Allison Collins (Craig); several nieces and nephews, a host of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Sarah, affectionately known as Sally, was devoted to God, cherished the holiday season and enjoyed making pottery.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00AM followed by the funeral service at noon at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln, Rhode Island. Burial at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence, RI. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
