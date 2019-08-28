|
|
KERN, SARAH, (SPICUZZA), "SALLY,"
of Hilton Avenue, Riverside, died peacefully on August 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Kern.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Bartolo and Angelina (Poli) Spicuzza, she lived in Riverside for 39 years.
Mrs. Kern was an administrative assistant for the State of Rhode Island before retiring in 1986. She also was a bookkeeper for the Providence Picture Frame Co. for many years.
Sarah was a communicant of St. Luke Church in Barrington and an ex-communicant of St. Brendan Church in Riverside.
She is survived by four step-sons, Jay A. Kern of Rehoboth, MA, Thomas A. Kern of Riverside, James T. Kern of Riverside and Michael Kern of Boca Raton, FL; one brother, Albert Spicuzza of Warwick; six grandchildren, one great grandchild, four nieces and four nephews. She was the sister of the late Theresa Kern and Augustine Spicuzza.
Her funeral will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 9a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Calling hours are Friday morning 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Sally's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN, 38101-9908 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2019