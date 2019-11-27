Home

Sarah L. (Waldron) Hamlin

CARD OF THANKS The family of the late Sarah L. (Waldron) Hamlin wish to extend our sincere thanks for the many kind expressions of love and support during the recent home-going of our mother. The beautiful flowers, your attendance at the viewing, funeral and repass was very much appreciated. We so enjoyed the opportunity to connect with extended family and old friends. We pray to God that He will bless you for your thoughtfulness, kind words, hugs and smiles.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
