D'AGUANNO, SARAH MARGARET (EICKMAN)

71, passed away quietly at her home on July 4, 2020 after a long and valiant fight against a debilitating and relentless illness. Her husband of 52 years, Ray, was by her side. Her struggle was tirelessly supported by her family throughout her illness.

Sarah lived a full and active life of many talents. She was an accomplished musician and music teacher, fanatic gardener, voracious reader, meticulous artist, a lover of the outdoors and, especially, of her family.

She was the adoring mother of 2 sons, Marc and his wife, Jill and Jason and his wife, Gina, 4 beautiful and loveable granddaughters, Christina, Jaclyn, Grace and Annabella, as well as 2 loving step-grandchildren, Lori and James, and a step-great-granddaughter, Fiona. She had an extensive family of siblings: Susan Weber, Paul Eickman, Anne Walden and Bradley Eickman. Brother-in-law Chris D'Aguanno and his wife Wendy. She had a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews, taking an active interest in all their lives and life events.

The memory of her easy laugh, quiet voice, religious devotion and attention to detail will remain a comforting presence in all our lives.

She expressly wished for no formal funeral or service. A celebration of her life will be held at a date yet to be determined, due to corona virus restrictions, at the church she was actively a part of, East Greenwich United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the choir as long as she could sing, as well as a volunteer at their food pantry, & a participant in other charitable activities.

She is already deeply missed by all who were fortunate to know and love her.



