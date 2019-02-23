|
Guida, Sarah P. (Giacchi)
passed away February 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Guida for 57 years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Anna (Saporita) Giacchi.
Sarah worked as a hairdresser and cosmetician at Mandel's Beauty Salon on Wayland Square during the 1950's. She was an avid baker who blessed family, friends and neighbors with her beautiful Italian cookie trays. She was a faithfull communicant of St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick for over 50 years.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved and enjoyed her family, friends, and the simple surroundings of her home. She was a gentle woman, her loving care and generosity that she so graciously gave to family and friends will always be remembered.
She is survived by her beloved children, Susan Rao and husband James, Steven Guida and wife Dotty, Robert Guida and wife Wendy. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Lucy Vono and the late John Giacchi.
Her funeral will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 9:00 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick, RI with a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd., Warwick, RI. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3 to 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sarah's memory to (). For details please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2019