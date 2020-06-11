MANCINI, SARAH ROGERS
81, of North Kingstown, passed away Saturday, June 6th at Greenwood Nursing Center in Warwick.
She leaves a son, Craig Mancini and his wife, Charlene of Cranston, and a sister Susan Henderson of Warwick. She was the mother of the late Keith Mancini, who died in the Station Fire, and sister of the late James Rogers. Sarah also leaves behind grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Sarah was the Assistant Educational Director for RISPCA for 25 years, previously teaching in elementary and middle schools.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 15th at 10am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston, RI. Complete obituary at: www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.