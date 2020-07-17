Saralee Weiss

WEISS, SARALEE,
81, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Weiss; they were happily married for 52 years. Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mollie (Alter) Garick.
Mrs. Weiss was a commercial lines insurance supervisor for over 25 years at both Starkwether and Shepley and Ocean Point Insurance Agency.
She was an avid mahjong player and accomplished in the art of needlepoint. She enjoyed musicals and broadway shows. She adored her grandchildren and was devoted to them.
She is survived by her children Aleen Weiss and her husband Jonathan, Barry Weiss and his wife Valerie, and Craig Weiss and his wife Carolyn; and grandchildren Marni, Nina, Andrew, and Justin. She was the sister of the late Arnold Garick.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence, RI. Shiva will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Nurse's Fund at the Highlands on the East Side, 101 Highland Ave, Providence, RI 02906. For online condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
