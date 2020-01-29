Home

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church
Deacon Sarkis Y. Yepremian Obituary
YEPREMIAN, DEACON SARKIS Y.
81, of Cranston, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband for 54 years of Ardemis "Arda" (Abrahamian) Yepremian. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, he was the son of the late Yeprem and Victoria (Jamgoujian) Yepremian.
Sarkis was co-owner with his wife of Yepremian Jewelers in Cranston for the past 40 years; and a deacon at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, Providence.
Besides his wife Arda, he was the devoted father of Victoria Yepremian Bailey and Sebouh Yepremian and his wife Annie, all of Cranston; cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Christopher, Ari and Garen; dear brother of Yevkine de Greef and loving uncle of Guillaume de Greef, both of Montreal, Canada and dear brother of the late Garabed Yepremian.
Visiting hours to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held in Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday, January 30th from 9:30a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., followed by burial at North Burial Ground, Providence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sts. Vartanantz Church, 402 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
