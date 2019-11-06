|
10TH ANNIVERSARY Nov. 4, 2009 - Nov. 4, 2019 SAUL SAMUEL BEANS FEINSTEIN "We honor our father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, husband and veteran. WWII Lead Navigator of B-24's. We are grateful for his service and survival. Started leading Life Insurance Agency and continued with every success until retirement. Teacher at URI and Northeastern University. Plied the waters of Narragansett Bay, Block Island Sound, Vineyard Sound and Long Island in his Dyer 29 "Fein Time" for decades. Forever remembered for his dry with, humor, love and affeciton. His name shall never be forgotten."
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2019