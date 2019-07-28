The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
Savino DePalo Obituary
DePALO, SAVINO
90, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Rita (Pansera) DePalo and his loving children, Vera DePalo, Nicholas DePalo, Linda Osenkowski, Joseph DePalo and John DePalo.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Tuesday at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Monday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019
