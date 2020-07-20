PEREIRA, SCARLETT ELIZABETH HUME
the cherished 15 month old daughter of Manny and Brianne (Hume) Pereira of East Providence, passed away tragically Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Scarlett will always be remembered as a happy little girl that brought joy & happiness to everyone she met. She was strong, feisty, smart, and loved to sing & dance. Bath time was especially her favorite; chewing on a washcloth & splashing around made her giggle! She loved her family very much. Scarlett was the sunshine in our lives. She will forever be our Scarly Girl.
Scarlett was the granddaughter of Manuel and Helena Pereira, and of Eileen (Tynan) Hume and the late William Hume; the niece of Bruno Pereira; cousin of Zachery Pereira; and the God daughter of Adriano Martins and Lauren Lodato. She is also survived by many great aunts, great uncles, and cousins of the extended Pereira, Costa, Hume and Tynan families.
Relatives and friends will be received Wednesday July 22, from 9am until 11am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence, where a Mass of the Angels will be celebrated at 11am. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Please note social distancing and wearing of face masks will be required at Scarlett's funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are greatly appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.