|
|
CONKLIN, SCOTT H.
47, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday March 21st. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10:00am in The Edgewood Congregational Church 1788 Broad Street Cranston. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery North Kingstown. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00-8:00pm in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2019