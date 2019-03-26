Home

Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
The Edgewood Congregational Church
1788 Broad Street
Cransto, RI
View Map
Scott H. Conklin Obituary
CONKLIN, SCOTT H.
47, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday March 21st. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10:00am in The Edgewood Congregational Church 1788 Broad Street Cranston. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery North Kingstown. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00-8:00pm in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
