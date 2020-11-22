HENRY, SCOTT M.

53, of Coventry, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the loving arms of his wife, Lauren (Beck) Henry. Born in Cranston, Rhode Island, he was the son of Walter I. and Maureen A. (Flynn) Henry of Cranston. Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his four children, Scott N. Henry of Cranston, Sean D. Henry of Coventry, SN Shannon M. Henry, United States Coast Guard, and Colin C.B. Dingley of Coventry. He leaves behind his loving little sister, Julie M. Coutu, and her husband, Mickey C. Coutu, of Coventry. Scott was the best brother-in-law to Mickey C. Coutu of Coventry, Kacie E. Allin of Narragansett, Alicia L. and Ryan Pedersen of Longview, WA, and Edward M. Beck of Narragansett. He was the son-in-law to Kathleen M. Beck of North Kingstown and Edward H. Beck, III of Narragansett. He was the most amazing, fun, adventurous and loving uncle to Amanda, Jacob, Seanna, Charles, Noah, Kyle, and Shaylee. He was formerly married to the late Denise M. (Bray) Henry, with whom he had his three children, Scott, Sean, and Shannon.

Scott was the owner/operator of Henry Waste Disposal, and started working with his dad and grandfather at 8 years old. He loved his customers and considered them as family. He worked seven days a week and most holidays, and driving his garbage trucks was his passion. He took pride in his ability to drive so naturally.

One of his proudest achievements, aside from his family, was making the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 15. Scott was one of the first scouts to make Eagle at such a young age during that time. He continued on with Scouts as an adult by being a den leader for his sons. Scott lived by the Scout Oath and Scout Law throughout his life.

He loved the sport of NASCAR. He went to as many races as he could and had hoped to travel to every race with his wife when he retired. Scott loved singing and dancing to Charlie Daniels – he even had a fiddle that he was learning to play. You could always catch him playing an imaginary piano every time a good song came on, and pretending that he could actually sing. He loved his clocks, his guns, and his many unique collections. He also loved to light the sky with fireworks, whether there was an occasion or not. Scott was the life of any party! He loved the theatre and knew "The Christmas Carol" word for word. You could often find him watching "Harry Potter", with wand in hand and decked out in HP gear. When he was home he'd never miss an episode of "M.A.S.H" or "Columbo."

For the last several years, Scott has been a very proud member of the Coventry-West Greenwich Benevolent Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 2285. He considered everyone there his family and loved spending time with all of them. He proudly held the position of "The Esteemed Lecturing Knight" for the last two years, and took that role and responsibility very seriously. He had aspirations and fully intended to be the "Exalted Ruler" one day. Recently, he became an associate member of "The Elks Riders 2285" motorcycle club (despite not having a motorcycle) and happily did anything he could to help a fellow Elk.

Although Scott was taken from us too soon, he lived an incredible life. He had the biggest and most generous heart, and definitely made an impression on every person he crossed paths with. He will always be truly loved, missed, and never forgotten.

"We don't have problems, we have situations. Just adapt, modify, and improvise!"

His life will be celebrated with calling hours Monday 4-7pm in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston. Funeral Mass Tuesday in STS James and John Church, Main Street, West Warwick at 10:00am. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcome to The Scott Henry Memorial Fund, PO BOX 640, Coventry RI 02816



