Sean Moylan

Moylan, Sean
Sean O'Donnell Moylan of Newport, RI, passed away on July 22, 2020, following a sudden and fatal heart attack. He was the loving son of Daniel E. Moylan of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Sharon O. Moylan of Smithfield, RI and the brother of Bronwyn A. Dannenfelser. He also leaves his loving godmother, Jennifer M. O'Donnell of North Providence, RI and his partner Alia Younes of Newport, RI as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to Covid 19 protocols burial will be private and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. For a complete obituary, go to www.holtfuneralhome.com
Donations in Sean's name may be made to the Rhode Island SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), 186 Amaral Street, Riverside, RI 02915