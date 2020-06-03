Sebastian "Buster" Conti Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sebastian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONTI JR., SEBASTIAN "Buster"
83, of East Providence, passed away June 1, 2020 at Linn Health Care Center. He was the twin brother of the late Constance J. "Connie" Conti and also the brother of the late Richard Conti.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 5, at 10am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 346 Waterman Ave., East Providence. Calling hours and burial will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations are greatly appreciated to PACE Organization of Rhode Island, 225 Chapman St., Providence, RI 02905. Full obituary available at
www.rebellofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loreto Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved