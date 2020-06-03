CONTI JR., SEBASTIAN "Buster"83, of East Providence, passed away June 1, 2020 at Linn Health Care Center. He was the twin brother of the late Constance J. "Connie" Conti and also the brother of the late Richard Conti.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 5, at 10am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 346 Waterman Ave., East Providence. Calling hours and burial will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations are greatly appreciated to PACE Organization of Rhode Island, 225 Chapman St., Providence, RI 02905. Full obituary available at