CALIRI, SEBASTIANO "BUCKY"
86, of Woonasquatucket Avenue, N. Providence passed December 24, 2019. Son of the late Carmino and Frances (Bonanno) Caliri; longtime partner of Donna Corcoran; father of John and Debra Caliri and brother of Josephine Baldassare, Esther Gaines, Mulvanna Guerrino and the late Anthony Caliri.
Funeral will be Tuesday at 9:45 am from ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Ave., Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., N. Providence. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION MONDAY 4-7 PM. Omit flowers. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 28, 2019