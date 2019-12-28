Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:45 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
1413 Mineral Spring Avenue
North Providence, RI
Sebastiano "Bucky" Caliri

Sebastiano "Bucky" Caliri Obituary
CALIRI, SEBASTIANO "BUCKY"
86, of Woonasquatucket Avenue, N. Providence passed December 24, 2019. Son of the late Carmino and Frances (Bonanno) Caliri; longtime partner of Donna Corcoran; father of John and Debra Caliri and brother of Josephine Baldassare, Esther Gaines, Mulvanna Guerrino and the late Anthony Caliri.
Funeral will be Tuesday at 9:45 am from ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Ave., Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., N. Providence. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION MONDAY 4-7 PM. Omit flowers. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
