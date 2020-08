Or Copy this URL to Share

KLOVILLE, SEIKO K. CUSICK

92, passed away on July 19, 2020 in Newport Richey, Florida. She was born on March 9, 1928 in Kyoto, Japan. She worked many years in RI as a waitress in Providence and other cities within the state.

She is survived by her sister Fumiko Peterson. Beloved mother of James Cusick, June DeAngelis and Verna Prout, 3 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great Great Grandchildren.



