Garella, Serafino, MD
Serafino Garella MD passed away in Milan, Italy on April 13, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Born in Biella, Italy, he spent 20 years in Providence. His professional career began as an intern at The Miriam Hospital, then as an Associate professor at RIH and Brown University before moving to Chicago and a professorship at Michael Reese hospital. He retired to Italy. For information on arrangements and details, please contact the family. Donations to the please.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 16, 2019