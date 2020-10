SCHIAPPA, SERGIO83, of Cranston, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mirella (Sinapi) Schiappa.VISITING HOURS will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. His funeral service and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Sergio we ask that you enjoy dinner with your family. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.