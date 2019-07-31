|
DONABEDIAN, SEROP "MARCEL"
90, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Julia (Varadian) Donabedian. Born in Lyon, France he was the son of the late Kinos and Hripsime (Anjoorian) Donabedian. Marcel was a business owner for over 30 years.
While in France, he was a member of The French Resistance during WWII, and later joined the French Air Force. Marcel, also served in the Korean War as a Staff Sgt. in the US Army. Later in life his passion was powerlifting, and was a US record holder in The Grand Masters Division.
He is survived by his loving children, Suzette Donabedian-Wambolt and her husband Robert of East Providence, David Donabedian and his wife Elizabeth of Providence, Gregory Donabedian and his wife Juliann of Seekonk, MA, his cherished grandchildren, Didiane and Tyler Donabedian and his dear sister Betty Arakelian of Shrewsbury, MA.
His funeral will be held on Friday at 10 am at the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a funeral service at 11 am in Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 70 Jefferson St., Providence. Burial with military honors will take place in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. VISITING HOURS: Thursday 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 70 Jefferson St., Providence 02908.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019