1/1
Sharon A. (Cellucci) Pontarelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PONTARELLI, SHARON A. (CELLUCCI)
70, of West Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born in North Providence, she was the daughter of the late Cesideo and Helen (Kosinski) Cellucci. Sharon was a school teacher for the City of Warwick for 32 years. She also taught adult education for many years. Sharon loved being with her grandchildren and watching their sporting events. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Sharon is survived by her loving children, Robert Pontarelli and his wife Kristen of Clayville, RI, Vincent Pontarelli and his wife Amy of Dayville, CT. She was the cherished grandmother of Mason and Luke Pontarelli. Sharon was the sister of the late Daniel Cellucci. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, and her great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 11th, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, Warwick. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved