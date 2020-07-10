PONTARELLI, SHARON A. (CELLUCCI)
70, of West Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born in North Providence, she was the daughter of the late Cesideo and Helen (Kosinski) Cellucci. Sharon was a school teacher for the City of Warwick for 32 years. She also taught adult education for many years. Sharon loved being with her grandchildren and watching their sporting events. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Sharon is survived by her loving children, Robert Pontarelli and his wife Kristen of Clayville, RI, Vincent Pontarelli and his wife Amy of Dayville, CT. She was the cherished grandmother of Mason and Luke Pontarelli. Sharon was the sister of the late Daniel Cellucci. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, and her great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 11th, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, Warwick. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.