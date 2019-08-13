|
|
Turner, Sharon A. ( Walker)
63, of Warren, died Saturday, August 10 2019 at the Warren Skilled Nursing Home.
She was the wife of George F. Turner Sr., they were married for over 44 years.
She was born in Warren, a daughter of the late Edward E. and Jeannette (O'Donnell) Walker Sr.
Sharon was a Manager for Precision Electrolysis, for over 35 years.
She has been a Warren resident all of her life, she had attended services at the former St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Warren.
Sharon liked bowling, ceramics, travel, and gardening.
Besides her husband she is survived by her son George F. Turner ,Jr. of East Freetown, MA, her daughter Brenda Bancroft of Warren.
Her brothers Edward Walker of Providence, William Rodrigues Jr., of Ormond Beach Florida, Brian Rodrigues of Cumberland KY. Her sisters Donna Resendes of East Providence, Billiejo Rodrigues of Warren, and Lisa Bento of Rumford.
She was the grandmother of Karissa Turner, Lucas Turner, Loralie Turner, Justin Bancroft, and Jeremy Turner.
Sharon is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 12 noon in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren.
Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Vernon Street, Warren.
Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours are Wednesday from 10-12 noon.
Gifts in her memory may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network., 1500 Rosecrans Ave.,Ste. 200 , Manhattan Beach, CA., 90266.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 13, 2019