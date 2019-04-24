|
RONA, SHARON D. (REGELMANN)
74, of East Greenwich, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at home.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Paul's Church, 30 Warwick Ave., Cranston. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. VISITING HOURS will be held on FRIDAY MORNING from 8:00 – 9:00 am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2019