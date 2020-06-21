Sharon L. Colby Camara
Colby Camara, Sharon L.
50, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of Ann M. (Pettit) Colby and her husband, William D. Almon, Sr. of Wakefield and the late Bruce A. Colby, Sr.
Sharon attained a business degree from Providence College and continued her studies at the University of Rhode Island where she earned a Master of Public Administration. She worked for the State of Rhode Island for over twenty years, most recently as the Chief Financial Officer for the Public Utilities Commission in Warwick. Sharon was gregarious, kind and a fashionista of her time. She was an avid reader who enjoyed spending time at the beach and traveling.
Besides her mother and stepfather, she is survived by her two loving children, Cole J. and Gwen M. Camara, both of Pawtucket; three siblings, Kristen L. Colby of Cambridge, MA, Bruce A. Colby, Jr. of Richmond and Abby Colby Cooper and her husband, Stephen, of Wakefield; two step-siblings, Heather H. Savoie of Pawtucket and William D. Almon, Jr. and his wife, Carrie, of Cumberland; her dear, loving friend, Regina Lester of Central Falls; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and her loyal pup, Papi .
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITATION will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
JUN
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 20, 2020
Sharon was a fun loving, intelligent, kind, joyful lady. She will be missed.
Amanda Conway
Friend
June 20, 2020
Sharon was an amazing person & mom. My love & prayers go out to her family especially Cole & Gwen.
Lauren Bonneau
Teacher
June 20, 2020
Dear Ann, Kristen, Bruce & Abby,
We rate so very sorry to hear of the passing of Sharon. She will be missed by all who knew her. You are all in our prayers & thoughts during this difficult time.
~May the four winds blow you safely home~
Rest easy Sharon
Michael, Maegan & Zachary Currier & Mandy
Michael Currier
Friend
June 20, 2020
Ann Marie, I am so deeply sorry for the loss of your beautiful daughter. Thinking of you and the whole family, and sending love.
Anne Hague
June 20, 2020
Sharon, You left such a footprint on earth while being here.. I know that I will never forget all the fun we had and long talks.. I look back on all the good times cause we had a lot of them.. You will sit in my heart forever.. I love ya ❤❤❤❤ Sleep Peacefully my Angel
Tonya Emery
Friend
June 20, 2020
Love you Sharon! Want imagine this world without you!❤
Steph Melikian
