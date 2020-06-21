Colby Camara, Sharon L.
50, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of Ann M. (Pettit) Colby and her husband, William D. Almon, Sr. of Wakefield and the late Bruce A. Colby, Sr.
Sharon attained a business degree from Providence College and continued her studies at the University of Rhode Island where she earned a Master of Public Administration. She worked for the State of Rhode Island for over twenty years, most recently as the Chief Financial Officer for the Public Utilities Commission in Warwick. Sharon was gregarious, kind and a fashionista of her time. She was an avid reader who enjoyed spending time at the beach and traveling.
Besides her mother and stepfather, she is survived by her two loving children, Cole J. and Gwen M. Camara, both of Pawtucket; three siblings, Kristen L. Colby of Cambridge, MA, Bruce A. Colby, Jr. of Richmond and Abby Colby Cooper and her husband, Stephen, of Wakefield; two step-siblings, Heather H. Savoie of Pawtucket and William D. Almon, Jr. and his wife, Carrie, of Cumberland; her dear, loving friend, Regina Lester of Central Falls; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and her loyal pup, Papi .
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITATION will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.