MILLER, SHARON L. (FEENEY)
age 68, of Warwick, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was the wife of Charles E. Miller. They were married for 46 years.
Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Lawrence E. Feeney, Jr. and G. Joyce (Mullins) Feeney, she was a life-long Warwick resident. She earned a bachelor's degree at Mt. St. Joseph College, and a master's degree at Providence College.
Mrs. Miller was a teacher in the Warwick Public Schools for the last 44 years, primarily at Wyman School.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Kerrie L. Gagne and her husband Sean, of North Kingstown; a granddaughter, Madison A. Gagne; a brother, Lawrence E. Feeney, III of Portsmouth; a sister, Patricia L. Elmer of Wakefield; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Sharon loved going to the beach, was an avid reader, and enjoyed being with family and friends. For her, a perfect day was teaching her second graders at Wyman school.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a time to be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the . www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2020