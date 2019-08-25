Home

Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Sharon L. (Whelan) Sylvester

SYLVESTER, SHARON L. (WHELAN)
age 73, of Milton Lane, Coventry, and formerly of Church Avenue, Warwick, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Kent County Memorial Hospital. Wife of the late Robert D. Sylvester. Mother of Scott A. Bianchi, Kevin Bianchi, and Keith Bianchi.
Visiting hours on Tuesday, August 27, from 4-7 p.m., in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
