SYLVESTER, SHARON L. (WHELAN)
age 73, of Milton Lane, Coventry, and formerly of Church Avenue, Warwick, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Kent County Memorial Hospital. Wife of the late Robert D. Sylvester. Mother of Scott A. Bianchi, Kevin Bianchi, and Keith Bianchi.
Visiting hours on Tuesday, August 27, from 4-7 p.m., in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2019