Sharon Lee West Obituary
WEST, SHARON LEE
passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Providence.
She was the wife Thomas V. West to whom she was married for 63 years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Elsa Hallberg.
Mrs. West helped run the family business. She was a member of the Seekonk Congregational Church for 15 years. She enjoyed painting, boating, traveling and camping. Her biggest joy was spending time with family and friends and most importantly traveling to California to visit her grandchildren.
Besides her husband she leaves one daughter, Susan Lee West of Providence, two sons, Michael T. West and his fiancée Pam Blount of Lighthouse Point, FL and William M. West and his wife Kathleen of Morgan Hill, CA, one brother, Kenneth Hallberg and six grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Sandra Hallberg.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Seekonk Congregational Church, 600 Fall River Avenue, Seekonk. Burial will be private. Calling hours respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers donations to Good Will Industries (goodwill.org).
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
