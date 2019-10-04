The Providence Journal Obituaries
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangelical Covenant Church of Riverside
165 Rounds Avenue
Riverside, RI
CARR, SHAUN P.
40, of Rounds Avenue, Riverside died peacefully on September 28, 2019.
Born in Providence, a son of Judith R. (Andreozzi) Carr of Riverside and the late James E. Carr Jr., he lived in Riverside for the past 5 years.
Mr. Carr was a carpenter for the past 15 years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and raising tropical fish.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Kylie of Barlett, NH; a son, Riley; a sister, Kellie A. Carr and her husband Sylvain Loize of Warwick, a brother, Jason A. Carr and his wife Melissa of Glen, NH; two nieces and two nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 in the Evangelical Covenant Church of Riverside, 165 Rounds Avenue, Riverside at 11 a.m.
Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Shaun's memory to Loaves & Fishes of RI, 1520 Broad Street, Providence, RI 02905 would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
