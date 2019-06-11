Home

Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
Sheila Anne Sconyers

Sheila Anne Sconyers Obituary
Sconyers, Sheila Anne
Sheila Anne Sconyers, 81, formerly of Rhode Island Ave, Newport, passed away on June 8, 2019. Sheila was the wife of the late Gardner "Cy" Sconyers, Jr.
Sheila is survived by her children, David and Chris Sconyers and Gabrielle Hart, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a sister Kathy O'Neill. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am in the Church of the Holy Cross, 1439 West Main Road, Middletown. online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 11, 2019
