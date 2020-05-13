|
BURDETT, SHEILA E. (GLEW)
76, of Scituate, passed away, due to illness, on May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Burdett and loving mother of James Curci and his wife, Lauren of Johnston, and Joseph Curci of Warwick.
Born in Providence, she was daughter of the late John E. and Eileen (Rielly) Glew, educated in the Assumption School and St. Xavier's Academy. She also attended CCRI and Bryant College.
Sheila was the Owner and President of Services Rendered Inc., a former, well-known, prominent employment services company. She retired in 2005 due to illness, after over 36 years of continuous service, hard work, and vocational education.
She also leaves behind her two most precious grandsons, Jared and Charlie Curci of Johnston. She was the sister of the late Edith Hollinger and the late Stephen J. Glew.
In lieu of flowers, Sheila asked that donations in her name be made to; the Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St. Pawtucket, RI 02860, where her loving Grandmother, Anna L. Reilly, spent her last days with the holy sisters.
Visitation Thursday from 4 – 7 pm in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Rd., Warwick. Following state mandated COVD-19 restrictions, a maximum of 10 guest will be allowed access at one time. Sheila's Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private. To leave condolences, please visit; www.bolyeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2020