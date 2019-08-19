|
|
STRINGFELLOW, SHEILA E.
84, of East Providence, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of William Stringfellow, Jr. to whom she was married 61 years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Samuel E. and Rose A. (Beaulieu) Wood. Mrs. Stringfellow was the office manager for the Board of Canvassers for the City of East Providence before she retired. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy- Bay View, Class of 1952 and was a member of the East Providence Democratic Committee, served on the Blackstone District Sewer Commission and was the former clerk of the East Providence Canvassing Authority. Sheila was also a member of the Choir and the Parish Council at Sacred Heart Church.
Besides her husband she leaves seven children, William Stringfellow, III and his wife Debbie, Arthur Stringfellow and his wife Christen, Peter Stringfellow and his wife Kristen, Paul Stringfellow and his wife Sheila, Todd Stringfellow and his wife Stacey, Jonathan Stringfellow and his wife Annie and Ann Taglianetti and her husband Ron, 25 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Arline Blackburn, Doris Wall, George Wood and S. Arthur Wood.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Tuesday 4-8. Contributions in Mrs. Stringfellow's memory to the Scholarship Foundation of East Providence, P.O. Box 154438, East Providence, RI 02915 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2019