Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Pine St
Pawtucket, RI
Sheila Fischer Obituary
Fischer, Sheila
84, passed on May 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late James Fischer. Sheila had been employed as a bus aid for the Pawtucket School Dept. She is survived by a son, Edward C. Fischer, a niece, Joely, a nephew, Joseph, three great nieces, Casey, Skyller and Kelsey. She was the sister of the late Maureen Desjardins.
Her funeral will be held Friday, May 31st at 8:45am from the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church, Pine St, Pawtucket at 10am. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5pm until 8pm. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019
