HORNE, SHEILA
Sheila A. Horne, 79, passed on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was the adoring wife of the late Joseph Horne Sr.
Born in Boston, MA to Joseph and Catherine (Magee) Connors, Sheila grew up in Riverside, RI with her siblings, Ellen (Ronald) Brown, Cathie Cacchiotti, Sharon Connors, Joseph (Lisa) Connors, and the late Patsy Connors and Maureen Johnson.
She was a loving mother to Donna Earley, Joseph (Tina) Horne, Carol (Jim) Durda, Jim (Kathy) Earley and the late Cathi Earley. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Nathan DeSalvo, Jamie Indelicato, Marisa Doran, Harry Sprague, Alex Sprague, Westley Sprague, and John Earley, as well as her cherished great-granddaughters, Adrina and Luciana.
A funeral mass will be held at Christ the King church in Kingston RI on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a brief reception to be announced after mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheila's name may be made to the Food Bank of RI and the Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019