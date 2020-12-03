ACCIARDO, SHEILA JANE (LOUGHNANE)
died peacefully in her home in Cranston on November 29, 2020 at the age of 78. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy (Creamer) and William Patrick Loughnane of County Longford, Ireland. She was the granddaughter of the late Amelia M. (Althof) and Major Frank D. Creamer.
Sheila was a 1959 graduate of St. Xavier's Academy in Providence. She lived and worked in RI, MA, CT, and NY. Along with the Girl Scouts of America, Sheila had a love for the insurance industry, having enjoyed a long and successful career working for Fireman's Fund, William C. Field Agency, Security Group, Daniels Agency, and Starkweather & Shepley. She retired in 2010.
Loving mother of Raymond John Acciardo, Jr. of Dallas, TX; Heather Marie Basso of Huntington, NY; Pamela Christine Buckley of Wellesley, MA; and Kelli Jane Acciardo of Stamford, CT. Loving grandmother of Adrian and Francesca Acciardo; Olivia and Benjamin Buckley; and Mia Basso.
Sheila leaves two sisters: Maureen Sullivan of Warwick, RI and Margaret Wages of Terrell, TX; and one brother, Donald Loughnane of Warwick, RI. She was the former wife of Raymond John Acciardo, Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00am at Saint Paul Church located at 30 Warwick Avenue, Cranston, to which relatives and friends are invited. The Mass will be live streamed at www.saintpaulcranston.org
- click the facebook link. Private burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rhode Island Ovarian Cancer Alliance, https://www.riovarian.org/new-page-3
or Women & Infants Hospital, https://www.womenandinfants.org/ways-to-give
. www.monahandrabblesherman.com