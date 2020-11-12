1/1
Sheila M. Hopkins
HOPKINS, SHEILA M.
79, of Clyde Ave., East Providence died November 1, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late James H. and Concetta N. (Manetta) Hopkins.
Sheila was a dedicated Licensed Practical Nurse working at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital for 45 years until her retirement in 2006. She was a caring, honest and faith filled woman and touched the lives of many. Sheila was a veteran nurse with the Army National Guard.
She is survived by her brother James H. Hopkins, Jr. of East Providence, her aunt Yolanda Rucco, many cousins and her best friend Mrs. Frances Anderson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10am in Sacred Heart Church, Taunton Ave., East Providence. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 5-8pm at the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI.
Pleased omit flowers. Contributions in Sheila's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 118 Taunton., East Providence 02914.
Due to the Covid-19 Guidelines of the RI Department of Health only 10 people including the family are allowed in the funeral home at any time. Masks and social distancing are required.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
