UPCHURCH, SHEILA (CROSS) MARIE
In Remembrance of a Special Mom's life well lived......
Sheila (Cross) Upchurch, 85, of Warren, RI, was called home to Heaven on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was the wife of Edward F. Upchurch.
Sheila Marie was born in Norwalk, Connecticut on February 28, 1935 to the late Celeste and Richard Cross. She was the oldest of 11. Sheila married Russell Smith, May 4, 1957, lived on Newtown Terrace, Norwalk, and started their own family...Peter Gregory, Gretchen Maria and Melissa Ann. In 1966 they moved to Chatham, New Jersey. Sheila raised her children, and was involved in many volunteer organizations, and had many joyful moments on Chatham Street. It was her mission to make sure each of us felt extra special on all occasions. With her love & passion for cooking & baking, Mom nourished the spirits & souls of her children, and those who were lucky enough to join us at our table.
Sheila and Ed Upchurch were married at 11 Chatham Street on October 18, 1975. They were totally devoted to each other until her last day. They moved to Rhode Island in 1983, and their life together over the past 44 12 years was filled with many adventures and joyful times. Their happiest times happened on their
Cape Dory sailboats, "Sheila Marie" then aboard "Cariad". Ed & Sheila sailed to Maine every summer and all around Narragansett Bay.
Being a Nana was Sheila's greatest JOY! She was the epitome of NANA to each one of her precious 15 grandchildren. She proudly watched each of them grow into the young adults they have become today.
Sheila is predeceased by her parents Celeste and Richard Cross, her brothers William and Gregory, and her step-daughter Melissa Mayernik.
Sheila is survived by her husband Edward, her children Peter Smith of West Newbury, MA, his wife Annemarie and their children Alexander, Mandy and her husband Sal, Molly and Belle; Gretchen Coviello of Madison, NJ, her husband Nino and their children Meredith and her husband Tim, Jessica, Michael and Nick; Melissa Pattie of Providence, RI, Scott Pattie, of Bristol, RI, and their children Abigail, Eric and Emma; Sheila's step-children, Michael Upchurch and his spouse John Hartl of Seattle, WA; Meg Upchurch of Lexington, KY; Katy Fickenwirth, her husband Gerhard of Beverly, MA and their children Laura Dyas and her husband Sam, Paul and his wife Emily, and Peter; Thomas Mayernik of Pittsburgh, PA, husband of Melissa Mayernik, and their daughter Emily.
Sheila is also survived by her 8 brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, an abundance of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
We are unsure as to when we can gather as a family to celebrate Sheila's life with a Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Bristol, RI. Details will follow; arrangements being made through Family's Choice Cremation, Inc., Warren, RI, as well as Sansone Funeral Home, Bristol, RI.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution in Sheila Upchurch's name to her
PEO Chapter E, Barrington (401-743-2511) for their local Food Bank and/or to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 141 State Street, Bristol, RI 02809.
Sheila was a Devoted wife, the Sweetest Mom ever, an Adored Nana, a Loving & supportive step-Mom, a Loving Mother-in-law, a Dear Friend & PEO Sister.
Sheila gave unselfishly, was humble, Faithful, sweet, kind, and an amazing cook!
Sheila/ Mom/ Nana will be tremendously missed!!
Our family sends HEARTFELT THANKS to Sheila's Doctors, Care providers and Caregivers....ANGELS!! <3
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2020