Mneek, Sheila (Harrington)
89, of Warren, RI.,died Sunday March 1, 2020 at Grace Barker Nursing Home after a long period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Stanley Mneek.
Sheila was born in Fall River, MA. A daughter of the late Louis A. and Anne E. (Bishop) Harrington Sr. Sheila was formerly a draftsman at Browne & Sharpe and the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport. Once she began a family she became a homemaker.
She was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School Class of 1948. After finishing high school, she joined the US Naval Reserve.
Mrs. Mneek has been a Warren resident for over 51 years coming from North Tiverton, RI, Little Compton, RI and Fall River MA.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, listening to opera, watching figure skating and she was a devoted "Nana".
Mrs. Mneek was the mother of Alison M. Russell and her husband Barry.
She was the grandmother of Patrick R. Russell and Alexandra E. Russell.
Mrs. Mneek was the sister of the late Louis A. Harrington, Jr.
Services are private.
Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in her memory to a .
Arrangements by SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, Warren RI.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2020