Home

POWERED BY

Sheila (Harrington) Mneek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila (Harrington) Mneek Obituary
Mneek, Sheila (Harrington)
89, of Warren, RI.,died Sunday March 1, 2020 at Grace Barker Nursing Home after a long period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Stanley Mneek.
Sheila was born in Fall River, MA. A daughter of the late Louis A. and Anne E. (Bishop) Harrington Sr. Sheila was formerly a draftsman at Browne & Sharpe and the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport. Once she began a family she became a homemaker.
She was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School Class of 1948. After finishing high school, she joined the US Naval Reserve.
Mrs. Mneek has been a Warren resident for over 51 years coming from North Tiverton, RI, Little Compton, RI and Fall River MA.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, listening to opera, watching figure skating and she was a devoted "Nana".
Mrs. Mneek was the mother of Alison M. Russell and her husband Barry.
She was the grandmother of Patrick R. Russell and Alexandra E. Russell.
Mrs. Mneek was the sister of the late Louis A. Harrington, Jr.
Services are private.
Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in her memory to a .
Arrangements by SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, Warren RI.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -