CHARMATZ, SHELDON L.,
82, of Brooklyn, CT, passed away Sat., Aug. 10, 2019, in Providence, RI. He was born in New York, NY to the late Jack and Rose (Levine) Charmatz.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Perrone-Charmatz; his children, Jeffrey Charmatz and his wife Yang-Ja, David Charmatz and his wife Jodyn, and James Charmatz; and grandchildren, Ryan and Tanner Charmatz.
Memorial Service will be held at 3:00PM on Tues., Aug. 13th at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel – 458 Hope St., Providence, RI 02906. www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 12, 2019