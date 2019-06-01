Home

St Mary's Star of the Sea
864 Point Judith Road
Narragansett, RI 02882
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Winthrop, Sheri Ann
Sheri Ann Winthrop, age 52, of Bradenton, FL passed away on Monday May 13, 2019. Sheri was born February 17, 1967 in Providence, RI.
She is survived by her beloved parents, John and Raye (LaPorte) Winthrop and loving brothers, Stephen Winthrop (Beth) of NC and Michael Winthrop of MA; and their children.
A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 am on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Star of the Sea, 864 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett, RI 02882.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in The Providence Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019
