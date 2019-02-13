|
|
DODGE, JR., SHERMAN WILLIS
84, of Block Island, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at South Kingstown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
He was the beloved husband of the late Edrie J. (Hall) Dodge. Born in Newport, he was the son of the late Sherman W. and Frances E. (Jaxien) Dodge.
He is survived by a son, Charlie Dodge and his wife Clancy of South Chatham, MA; four grandchildren, Josiah, Eddie and Joseph Dodge and Amber White; five great grandchildren, Andrew, Brandon, Mikayla, Logan and. Edrie; a sister, Barbara Hall and eight nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Andrew's Church, Chapel Street, Block Island followed by a service at 11:00 in the church. Interment with military honors in Island Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the "Mary D. Fund", P.O. Box 323, Block Island, RI 02807 in his memory would be appreciated. Complete obituary and condolences please visit: www.henault-gallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2019