Wilson, Sherri Marie
Sherri Marie Wilson, 55, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on November 8, 2019.
Sherri was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Richard Wilson and Viola (Broadmeadow) Wilson.
There will be a celebration of Sherri's life on Wednesday, November 13th from 4-6 pm in the Manning-Heffern Funeral home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. For the full obituary, www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019