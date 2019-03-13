MANNI, SHERRIE MARIE, (LAVERTUE)

58, formerly of Peach Orchard Drive, Riverside, passed away on March 8th, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond J. Lavertue, Sr. Sherrie was born in Providence. She was married to Steven Manni for 36 years and resided in Norton, MA before moving back to her hometown of Riverside in 2018.

A devoted mother to her son, Zachary, Sherrie was also a loving aunt. She is also survived by her mother, Valda Lavertue (Hilton), her sister, Rene Brayer (Lavertue) and her husband Steve, and her brother, Raymond Lavertue.

She graduated from the URI in 1983 with a degree in Social Work and was a member of SDT sorority. Her integrity, compassion and selflessness served her throughout her career as a Case Work Supervisor at Rhode Island DCYF.

Sherrie's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside with a prayer service at 2 p.m. Calling hours are from 12 noon to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For full obituary and online condolences please visit: www.wrwatsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary