ROYALL, SHERRY SILVERMAN
63, of Lakeland, Fl, passed away peacefully Friday, October 9 at the Moffit Cancer Center surrounded by her family.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island, she was a daughter of Ira and Carla Silverman. She was a resident of Lakeland for 5 years, previously living in Rumford, RI for 30 years.
Known for her love of running, and service to others, she was a friend to all. She loved watching nature from her porch, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.
Sherry leaves a son, Robert Mitchell Royall of Raleigh, NC, her parents Carla and Ira Silverman of Harrisburg, PA, a sister Susan Miller and her husband Chris Miller of Chelmsford, MA, and 2 nieces, Rebecca Miller of Somerville, MA and Deborah Miller of Chelmsford, MA. She was the sister of the late Steven Silverman and Lisa Silverman, and a beloved wife of the late David Royall. Her family grieves her loss, but they take comfort knowing that Sherry and Dave are together again.
There will be a private family graveside service at Swan Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sherry's favorite charity, the Ronald McDonald House, 45 Gay Street, Providence, RI 02905. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com