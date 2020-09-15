BROCCOLI, SHERYL, A. (Thornton)
86, passed away Sunday September 13, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living, Warwick. She was the wife of the late Carlo A. Broccoli. Born in St. Stephen New Brunswick, Canada she was a daughter of the late Howard and Frances (Craft) Thornton.
Sheryl was a retail salesperson for 36 years at the former Jordan Marsh, now Macy's. She was the loving mother of Carla S. Tanner, Michael A. Broccoli (Marie), and Elizabeth A. Broccoli, grandmother of Scott Tanner, Ryan Tanner, Heather Jennison, Michael C. Broccoli and Evan J. Broccoli and great-grandmother of Gianna, Isla and Kahli Jennison and Lily Tanner. She is also survived by her siblings, Jill Cord and Jimmy Thornton of St. Stephen New Brunswick, Canada and John Thornton of Lincoln, Maine.
Her funeral will be held Friday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew Church, Cranston Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION Thursday 4-7 p.m. Social distancing will be observed, cloth face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Make-a-Wish Foundation 20 Hemmingway Drive Riverside, RI 02916. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com