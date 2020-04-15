|
Crowley, Sheryl (Exley)
Sheryl E. Crowley (née Exley) passed away peacefully at home on April 8th in her 80th year. Sheryl is survived by her devoted daughter, Merritt A. Crowley; her beloved grandson, Zachary Robert Crowley-Barros; her loving brother Kevin Exley and his wife, Carol; her dearest cousins Ted Mason and Judy (Mason) McMaster, and her cherished friends, who were also a part of her family, Richard Vangermeersch, Sonja Murray, Carol Ferreira, Maureen Garvey, and Cathy Tupper. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Crowley.
Born in Providence in 1940 she was the daughter of the late George A. and Estelle A. (née Whiteley) Exley. She was a very proud graduate of Bryant College, Class of 1960, and received her masters from Providence College in 1974. She began teaching at the age of only 19 in the business department at Ponaganset High School in the Foster-Glocester school district, and continued her career there for the next 38 years, both as a teacher and a guidance counselor. Sheryl passionately believed in the value of an education and that there were always solutions to success through learning— all types of learning — college, vocational, trades, as well as life experiences. She positively impacted and changed countless lives, and got to know multiple generations of families throughout her tenure. Everywhere she went after she retired in 1998 she met former students who she remembered fondly (and in detail) - and they her. She took tremendous pride and true joy in all her "kids".
In addition to her successful and satisfying work at Ponaganset, she volunteered as a member the Distinguished Alumni Award Committee; was recognized by the National Education Association as an Outstanding Guidance Counselor; and was also recognized by the Rhode Island Association of Admissions Officers for her dedicated commitment and distinguished service to the RI College Fair.
Those fortunate enough to have known Sheryl knew her to be sincere, witty, intelligent, no-nonsense, generous, capable, and caring. She was a woman who got things done, a thinker who loved to talk and tell stories. She believed in family and loved hers fiercely and proudly. She lived a genuine life of service, helping others whenever and however she could in myriad ways. She was deeply, deeply loved and will be profoundly missed. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to the need for physical distancing in these unprecedented times.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to either Bryant University 1150 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917 or the Ponagansett Education Foundation, 91 Anan Wade Road, North Scituate, RI 02857would be sincerely appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 15, 2020