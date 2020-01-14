|
CABANA, SHIRLEY A. (LOLIO)
Shirley A. Cabana, age 79 of Providence, passed away Sunday at home with her family by her side. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Marion (Gear) Lolio. She married the love of her life Hugh C. Cabana, Sr, on February 1, 1960, they were married just shy of 60 years. Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home and Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick, RI 02893. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1:30 pm at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, with burial, immediately following in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston, RI. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Hope Health, 1085 N. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For online expressions of sympathy and additional information please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 14, 2020