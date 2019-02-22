Home

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip Church
Shirley A. Delgado (Woolley) Barrientos

Shirley A. Delgado (Woolley) Barrientos Obituary
BARRIENTOS, SHIRLEY A. DELGADO (Woolley)
a devoted mother and grandmother, passed away on February 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Lincoln, she was a daughter of the late Irving J. and Anna (Culpan) Woolley.
Shirley worked for various companies including FRAM and Tile City before retiring.
She loved spending time with her family especially going out to dinner. She was a supporter of several Veterans organizations. Shirley was known for her sense of humor and contagious laugh.
She leaves five children, Christine Delgado (Richard DiSano), David Delgado (Robin Bishop), Steven Delgado, John Delgado (Tracy) and Maria King (Jason); six grandchildren, Richard DiSano, Jennifer Delgado, Brianna Delgado, John Delgado, Jr., Olivia Delgado and Mason King; and a great-granddaughter, Talia. She was the mother of the late Paula Joan Delgado; and sister of the late Beatrice Brien.
Her funeral will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 8:30 from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am in St. Philip Church. Her burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Sunday from 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the CDLS Foundation, 340 W. Main St. #100, Avon, CT 06001, www.cdlsusa.org will be appreciated. For information and condolences visit: www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
