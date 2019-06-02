|
FERRUOLO, SHIRLEY A. (Robinson)
83, passed away Wednesday May 29, 2019. She was born in Wheaton, MO, a daughter of the late Walter and Jewell (Flora) Robinson and was raised in Carthage, MO before moving to Rhode Island. Shirley retired in 1998 after working for many years in the Purchasing Department for the State of Rhode Island. Over the years and during her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, taking road trips back home to Missouri and to Florida. She is survived by her daughter Kristi Lappen and her husband Mark and her daughter Kathy Jabour. She is also survived by her granddaughter Victoria Jabour, her sister Mary Gollhofer, and several nieces and nephews in both Rhode Island and Missouri. She was pre-deceased by her sister Clora Mae Allen and her long-term companion Robert Parillo. She was previously married to the late Albert Ferruolo. Visitation Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4-7pm with a service to follow at 7pm in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, RI. Family and friends may gather at the Funeral Home, Tuesday at 10AM for a procession and Committal Service at 11am in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the National Federation of the Blind, 200 East Wells Street at Jernigan Place, Baltimore, MD 21230 or of RI, 20 Hemingway Dr., E. Providence, RI 02915 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 2, 2019