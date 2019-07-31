|
|
FORTE, SHIRLEY A. (O'BRIEN)
91, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at The Cedars in Cranston. Born in Warwick, RI, she was the daughter of the late James and Susan (Kingman) O'Brien. She was the beloved wife of the late S. Henry Forte for 65 years.
A graduate of Pawtucket West High School, she then went on to attend R.I. Junior College. Employed by the Cranston School Department at Horton School, Shirley was a Teacher's Aide for over 20 years. As a devoted parishioner of Phillips Memorial Baptist Church, she taught Sunday School and belonged to the Hope Circle. She served as Girl Scout Leader for several years. An avid golfer and bowler, she was a member of the SeaGals Golf League at Woodland Greens Golf Course in North Kingstown and of a bowling league at Mac's Bowl in West Warwick. A very proud mother and grandmother, Shirley's greatest joy came from her family.
She is survived by her children: The Honorable Michael B. Forte and his wife Rebecca, Suzanne E. Doucette and her husband Roland, and Pamela J. Godfrey and her husband Steven. She was the Gramma of: Brian Doucette (Rebecca), Gregory Doucette (Dana), Megan Andrews (Jacob), Kaitlyn Godfrey, Michael B. Forte, Jr. (Tricia), William Forte, Christopher Forte, and Cameron Forte; and Gramma-the-Great of: Alexander & Connor Doucette, Henry, Benjamin, & Elise Doucette, and Michael B. Forte, III. She also leaves her niece: Shirley Winslow, and several other nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her eight siblings: Burnside Mitchell, Robert O'Brien, Elmer O'Brien, James O'Brien, Ida Heroux, Honora Neary, Virginia Mielke, and Barbara Kuhn.
Shirley's family would like to acknowledge the excellent care and compassion given to their mother by the staff at Victoria Court, The Cedars, and Hope Hospice & Palliative Care.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, August 1 from 4-7 pm at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Funeral service and burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019