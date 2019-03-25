|
HOPKINS, SHIRLEY A. (Russell)
84, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife for 65 years of Elwood M. Hopkins, Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Russell and Marian (Rust) Russell Robinson, and stepdaughter of the late Charles Robinson. Mrs. Hopkins has been a resident of Foster for 52 years, was raised in Chepachet and graduated from Burrillville High School in 1952. She was employed by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of RI for 21 years and served as Secretary of the family business, Hopkins West End Garage in North Scituate for many years. She also worked at Manufacturers Mutual Insurance Co. in Providence and worked at both District Nursing and Meals on Wheels. She was a member and Treasurer at the Church of the Messiah, a member of the Board of Canvassers for the Town of Foster, a Sunday School Teacher, Girl Scout Leader and for many years she served as Show Secretary at local horse shows. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and pets.
In addition to her husband Elwood, she is survived by her daughters, Sandra A. Sheldon and her husband Jeff of Foster, Elizabeth M. Stone and her husband Christie of Foster, Pamela J. Hopkins of Foster; and her son Elwood M. Hopkins, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Joshua R. Stone and his wife Sondra, Daniel C. Stone and partner Lisa Cost, Benjamin H. Stone and Jonathan E. Stone. She was the great-grandmother of Jeremy, Brieann, Daniel, Jr., Brianna, Zadan, Reuel, Sulamith, Althea, Tora and Aislan.
Her Funeral and Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Foster Ambulance Corps, PO Box 62, Foster, RI 02825 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 25, 2019